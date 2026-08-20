Vijay mama, help us: Daughter of deceased appeals to Tamil Nadu CM

MYSURU: A video of the young daughter of Kumar, one of the three men killed in the alleged shootout involving Forest Department personnel in Chamarajanagar district, has gone viral on social media, with the girl making an emotional appeal in Tamil to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay for help.

The girl, from Thomiyarpalya village in Hanur taluk, directly addressed Vijay in the video, saying, “Vijay mama, please come to our house.” Fighting back tears, she said her family was in severe distress after losing her father and appealed to him to visit their home and extend assistance.

The emotional appeal comes amid growing demands for justice and an independent probe into the deaths of Kumar, Anthony Swamy and Peter, who were killed in the firing incident inside the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary on August 15.

The video of Kumar’s daughter has since been widely circulated on social media, drawing attention to the plight of the families of the three deceased men.

Meanwhile, following the release of Mahima Das’ video, his wife, Aruna Mary, expressed concern over his whereabouts and safety. Speaking to reporters, she said the family had no information about where Das had gone after leaving the hospital.