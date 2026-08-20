Why should I resign, asks Minister Nagendra

BENGALURU: Karnataka Minister for Planning and Statistics B Nagendra questioned the Opposition’s demand for his resignation, asking why he should step down from his post.

Alleging that he was being targeted because he belonged to the Dalit and Adivasi communities, Nagendra said that the Manuvadis do not want him to continue as a minister. The minister said he has faith in the judicial system and was confident that the truth would eventually come out.

Nagendra accused the Opposition members of making baseless allegations against him. He said that several BJP leaders were facing serious allegations and questioned why he alone was being asked to resign. “Serious cases are pending against leaders such as Himanta Biswa Sarma and Suvendu Adhikari. When there are serious allegations against them, why should I resign? I have been granted bail.

I am not a criminal,” he said. Nagendra also alleged that he was harassed by the Central investigating agencies. “Is my alleged offence bigger than stealing from Lord Rama’s donation box? I, too, have contributed money to Lord Rama’s donation box. The BJP is trying to bring back the caste system and is depriving Dalits of their rights,” he said.

The Minister said he has not blackmailed anyone to become a minister. “I was given ministership based on my capability and performance. I am not guilty “ he said, adding that he has been targeted because he is a Dalit. BJP leaders had alleged that Nagendra had blackmailed Central Congress leaders to become a minister.

The Opposition has been protesting and demanding Nagendra’s resignation who has been accused in the Valmiki ST Corporation scam. Nagendra, who had resigned from Siddaramaiah’s cabinet earlier was re-inducted in the DK Shivakumar cabinet, in the recent extension.