Wild tusker that killed seven captured, to be shifted to Dubare Elephant Camp

MADIKERI: The wild elephant that claimed the life of an estate labourer on August 9 at Yadur village has been captured by the forest department. The elephant was traced and tranquillised about three kilometers from the incident spot. The male tusker, aged about 32 years will be shifted to Dubare Elephant Camp in Kushalnagar.

A total of seven people have lost their lives to wild elephant attacks from January this year in Kodagu, with the highest deaths reported in Ammathi-Siddapura limits. Following widespread protests after the death of a migrant worker in the wild elephant attack two days ago, the state granted permission to capture three male tuskers in the Ammathi-Siddapura region. Similarly, the capture mission began on Tuesday and the department first drew up a plan to capture the tusker that had claimed the life of estate worker Annappa at Yaduru village on August 9. While the elephant deftly escaped all the capture attempts on Tuesday, it was captured within an estate near Chembebelluru village, which is about three kilometers from Yadur village on Wednesday evening.

Over 120 Forest Department staff, including five tamed elephants from the camps in the district, took part in the capture mission. The elephant, which is said to have put up a strong fight, was tranquillised by sharpshooter Ranjan. Kodagu Chief Conservator of Forests Sonal Virshni, Virajpet DCF Vinita Chavan, Madikeri DCF Abhishek and several other officials were present during the capture mission. The department will, meanwhile, start another mission to capture an identified male elephant on Friday.