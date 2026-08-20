Wives in public life offer quiet support system

BENGALURU: A moment caught fleetingly by cameras at Talacauvery speaks volumes about Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s biggest support, his wife Usha, who sat beside him, her hand pressing gently against his. It was a small gesture that said a lot about the person behind the most powerful man in the state, who has chosen to be at his side, quietly and consistently.

It is not a one-off cameo. Shivakumar’s wife has walked beside him on most of his temple visits, and sits attentively when dignitaries call on him at his residence. Usha’s is a rare, understated presence as she presents the face of a stable first family.

It is a contrast to the story of his immediate predecessor. Through former CM Siddaramaiah’s eight years in office, across two terms, his wife Parvathi was almost never seen beside him in public — not at temples or campaign trail or at a ceremonial function. The public is largely unaware of her appearance, and her absence has puzzled political watchers.

Years before former CM BS Yediyurappa first took office in 2007, his wife Mythra Devi died in 2004, drowning in a water tank at their Shivamogga home. He never remarried, and through his four terms in the state’s highest office, Yediyurappa has governed without a partner beside him.

Then there are women who chose visibility, like Basavaraj Bommai’s wife Chennamma, a familiar, warm presence at public functions throughout his tenure.