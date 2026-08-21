31 cases filed against minister, deputy CM misled House: Karnataka LoP

BENGALURU: A day after Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara claimed that no chargesheet has been filed against Planning and Statistics Minister B Nagendra, senior BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in the assembly, R Ashoka said that there are 31 cases filed against the Ballari Rural MLA, including cases filed by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Lokayukta.

Meanwhile, the Opposition members created a ruckus in the Assembly for the fourth consecutive day demanding that Nagendra be dropped from the cabinet.

“The Deputy CM has misled the Assembly with his statement saying Nagendra does not have any case against him. Of the 31 cases, CBI has filed chargesheet against Nagendra in three cases, where he is the prime accused,” Ashoka said in the Assembly, alleging that the Congress high command has taken money from Nagendra to reinstate him in the cabinet.

Ashoka even questioned the State Government why they were wasting public money and session time to protect one minister. Slamming the State Government, Ashoka said that just to defend one minister, there is a breach of privilege of all 223 MLAs in the house. He said that they will protest till Nagendra resigns from his post.

Ashoka said he can furnish the complete records of the cases against Nagendra.

“Deputy Chief Minister Parameshwara is saying there is no case. I can provide the numbers. He said Rs 187 crore belongs to Dalits who are waiting to avail the financial aid, but the government has misused it,” he said.