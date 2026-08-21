911 illegal immigrants identified in Karnataka in 3 yrs

BENGALURU: Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge informed the legislative council that Karnataka has identified 911 illegal immigrants in the state over the past three years, Bangladeshis being majority.

Of the 911 identified illegal immigrants, 868 are from Bangladesh, 20 from Pakistan and 13 from Nigeria, eight from Sri Lanka, and one each from Myanmar and Uganda. The government said the exact number of illegal immigrants currently residing in the state is not available.

The numbers were provided in response to a question from MLC HS Gopinath. In Bengaluru Urban district, 5,304 foreign nationals have valid visas, while 446 have overstayed their visas. However, no foreign national with an expired passport was found residing in the district, the government said.

Authorities identify visa overstayers and record their details in the District Police Module and Foreigners Identification Portal before presenting them before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office for further action.