911 illegal immigrants identified in Karnataka in 3 yrs

BENGALURU: Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge informed the legislative council that Karnataka has identified 911 illegal immigrants in the state over the past three years, Bangladeshis being majority.
Of the 911 identified illegal immigrants, 868 are from Bangladesh, 20 from Pakistan and 13 from Nigeria, eight from Sri Lanka, and one each from Myanmar and Uganda. The government said the exact number of illegal immigrants currently residing in the state is not available.
The numbers were provided in response to a question from MLC HS Gopinath. In Bengaluru Urban district, 5,304 foreign nationals have valid visas, while 446 have overstayed their visas. However, no foreign national with an expired passport was found residing in the district, the government said.
Authorities identify visa overstayers and record their details in the District Police Module and Foreigners Identification Portal before presenting them before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office for further action.
‘PLANTATION LABOURERS EARN MORE THAN PU GUEST TEACHERS’
Mudigere MLA Nayana Motamma who raised the issue of PU college guest teachers low honorarium stated that their monthly earning is much lower than what coffee plantation labourers earns. Nayarana said there are 5,910 PU guest teachers in the state whose contract will be renewed every year. Their monthly honorarium is Rs 14,000 per month.
CHIMMANAKATTI SEEKS PENSION FOR STATE PADMA AWARDEES
Badami Congress MLA BB Chimmanakatti urged the government to provide pension to Padma awardees from Karnataka. Raising the matter in the Legislative Assembly, he said after getting Padma awards, the recipients will be forgotten. Some of them are poor and they need financial assistance. States such as Telangana and Odisha give Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000, respectively, per month as pension to such award winners.