Bengaluru government school headmaster dies by suicide, note found

BENGALURU: A 53-year-old government school headmaster died by suicide, upset over his wife’s extra-marital affair. In a death note, the victim stated that his wife was having an affair with another man.

However, the wife refuted the allegations, claiming that her husband’s death was because of harassment by his family members. She further claimed that her husband was an alcoholic and did not give her money for household expenses.

The victim, identified as Lakshmi Prasad, took the step at his house in Manne village in Nelamangala, in Bengaluru Rural district. In the note, the victim also wished his wife good luck, saying she was waiting for his death. The incident came to light on Thursday.

Prasad’s wife Chandrakala said she was living in Yeshwanthapur, and claimed that her husband’s sisters and brothers had harassed him. “I have taken care of him when he was hospitalised,” she said.

HELPLINE:

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.