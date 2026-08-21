CM Shivakumar: Delimitation must be based on 1971 census

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday flagged delimitation and women’s reservation issues at the Southern Zonal Council meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu.

He urged the Southern Zonal Council to adopt a resolution asking the Union government to honour the 1971 census for delimitation, retain 543 Lok Sabha seats for the next 25 years and provide women’s reservation within the existing seats. He also called upon southern states to shift from “water sharing” to “water cooperation”.

The south answered the nation’s call and controlled its population with discipline and success and the success must never become the reason to make its voice smaller, he said. “Our economic weight must be matched with political voice,” he said.

Water must unite states, says DKS

“Our share of representation cannot be reduced, in absolute numbers or in proportion,” Shivakumar said. He urged the council to move a resolution to freeze the current number of seats in Lok Sabha and provide women’s reservation within that. “I call upon my fellow chief ministers to stand together behind our shared stand,” he said.

Shivakumar said they welcome the assurance that no southern state will lose seats, but representation is not only about numbers, it is also about weight and about voice. “I am confident that all the chief ministers here will support me in what I say. Let the 1971 basis be honoured and let the strength of our voice be protected,” Shivakumar said, adding that the implementation of women’s reservation should not be delayed on account of a fresh delimitation exercise as “women have waited long enough for their rightful representation”.