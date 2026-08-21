Fake medicine racket accused should be hanged: Kudligi Congress MLA

BENGALURU: Congress MLA from Kudligi, Dr Srinivas NT, said that people involved in the fake medicine racket should not be given ordinary punishment, but should be ‘hanged’.

Raising the issue during zero hour, Dr Srinivas said Karnataka Food Safety and Drugs Administration’s Drug Enforcement Wing has seized fake medicine worth crores. The State has ordered Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe too. He said there are fakes in every product available in the market, that is accepted by the society too.

“But we cannot accept fake medicine. This will affect the health of people. This needs to be condemned. I congratulate Health Minister UT Khader for cracking this, it is a big mafia. In order to tackle this, minister directed officials to conduct raid at Bidadi,” he said.

Dr Srinivas said it is not limited to Bengaluru or Karnataka. It is being run in the name of big companies across the country. “Patients treat doctors as God. But because of such people, fake medicines are available in all hospitals. The doctors will be blamed and it is embarrassing for medical practioners like us,” he said.

Dr Srinivas said only SIT is not sufficient. “We need to write to the centre and demand for CBI probe. This has to be uprooted and for them ordinary punishment would not be sufficient. But should hang them. This is unfortunate to play with people’s emotion,” he said.