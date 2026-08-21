Husband drenches wife in paint thinner, sets her on fire in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 29-year-old woman from Nepal is battling for life at the burns ward of Victoria Hospital after her husband tried to kill her by setting her on fire after pouring five litres of paint thinner on her.

The incident happened near Chandapura Circle in Suryanagar police limits at around 8 pm on Monday. The victim, Ganga Kumari, managed to run out of the house and doused herself with water. Neighbours who witnessed the incident rushed her to the hospital in an ambulance.

The accused, Mahesh Bahadur, who works as a security guard is said to be an alcoholic and was regularly fighting with his wife. He was arrested by the police. The couple had come to the city 10 years back in search of jobs. Kumari’s two children are in Nepal. A case of attempt to murder was registered against the accused.