Karnataka assembly passes three crucial bills amid protests

BENGALURU: Amid protests from BJP members demanding the resignation of Minister for Planning and Statistics, B Nagendra, in the alleged ST Corporation scam, the assembly approved three crucial bills on Thursday.

The bills passed include the Bangalore Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2026; the Karnataka Town and Country Planning (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Heritage Area Development Authority(Amendment) Bill, 2026.

The BDA (Amendment) Bill is proposing changes to the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) Act, 1976, including a significant increase in the financial sanctioning powers of the BDA Commissioner and a reduction in charges for regularising certain unauthorised occupants of BDA land.

The amendment also introduces a two-year deadline for unauthorised occupants. If such occupants do not obtain allotment of a site under the provision within two years from the commencement of the amendment, the BDA will have the power to evict them.

Minister for Bengaluru Development Krishna Byre Gowda who presented the bill said that the government needs to provide relief to the people and enable them to obtain permanent documentation and full ownership rights over their properties.

He claimed that it is a significant amendment to further reduce the applicable rates and charges by 50 per cent. There are about 1,11,560 unauthorised houses constructed on land acquired by the BDA,

he said. Under the proposed amendment to Section 10 of the Act, the Commissioner’s pecuniary sanctioning limit will be raised from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 5 crore. The government said the move was aimed at facilitating urgent works, including repairs and maintenance of BDA flats, villas and layouts, and avoiding delays in executing such works in view of the Authority’s budgetary outlay.