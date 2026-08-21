Karnataka High Court permits Nagendra to travel only within country

BENGALURU: The High Court of Karnataka has permitted Minister for Planning and Statistics B Nagendra to travel only within the country and not beyond it. The permission of the court has to be taken if he wants to travel beyond the shores of the nation, the court added.

Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order on Thursday while allowing the petition filed by Nagendra challenging a condition imposed by the special court for the trial of criminal cases against sitting and former MPs/MLAs while granting him bail on October 14, 2024, in connection with the case registered by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) under Section 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, in connection with the alleged multi-crore scam in Karnataka Maharishi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Limited, when he was the Minister for Scheduled Tribe Welfare in the Siddaramaiah cabinet.

Senior advocate KN Phanindra contended on behalf of Nagendra that he is now inducted into the cabinet of ministers in the Government of Karnataka. Due to Nagendra’s induction as a minister, in the discharge of his official duties, it would be necessary for him to go beyond the state, Phanindra argued. Therefore, there is a necessity of relaxing one of the conditions imposed by the special court that Nagendra shall not leave the state without obtaining written permission from the court, he argued.

The Additional Solicitor General of India Aravind Kamath contended that the petitioner has to approach the special court for the modification of the bail conditions and not the High court directly.

However, Nagendra’s counsel argued that approaching every time the special court for relaxation is time consuming.

Meanwhile, Kamath submitted that the petitioner has to cooperate with the probe for which Nagendra’s counsel submitted that he is continuously supporting it.