Thekkada Bhavani from Kodagu wins silver medal in cross-country skiing in New Zealand

MADIKERI: In a notable achievement for Indian winter sports, Thekkada Bhavani from Kodagu has secured a silver medal at the Merino Muster cross-country skiing event held at Snow Farm in New Zealand.
Competing in the Women’s 30s age category for the 21 km race on August 22, Bhavani completed the course in 1:34:38, making her the first Indian woman to both participate in and win a medal at an official Worldloppet Skiing Federation event.
The Merino Muster stands as one of New Zealand’s premier long-distance cross-country skiing competitions and serves as a key leg on the international Worldloppet circuit.
While the main event spans 42 km, the 21 km race offered Bhavani a strategic platform to venture into long-distance racing and ski-marathon formats.
Bhavani’s remarkable finish in New Zealand is another addition to her recent international successes.
During the 2025-26 winter season, Bhavani earned distinction as the first Indian woman to win an International Skiing and Snowboard Federation (FIS) medal.
She also holds the honour of being the first Indian cross-country skier to qualify and race in the FIS Cross-Country Ski World Cup, expanding her competitive range from sprint and distance races into long-distance endurance circuits.
Bhavani is currently undergoing an extended international training program at Snow Farm. Her preparation and international exposure have been made possible through financial and logistical backing from the Reliance Foundation and the Government of Karnataka, which contributed Rs 10 lakh through its Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports to support her training.
Reflecting on her achievement, Bhavani noted that competing in her first Worldloppet race served as an important test of her endurance training.
She expressed that earning a category win in the 21 km event provides substantial confidence as she prepares for the upcoming international season.