Thekkada Bhavani from Kodagu wins silver medal in cross-country skiing in New Zealand

MADIKERI: In a notable achievement for Indian winter sports, Thekkada Bhavani from Kodagu has secured a silver medal at the Merino Muster cross-country skiing event held at Snow Farm in New Zealand.

Competing in the Women’s 30s age category for the 21 km race on August 22, Bhavani completed the course in 1:34:38, making her the first Indian woman to both participate in and win a medal at an official Worldloppet Skiing Federation event.

The Merino Muster stands as one of New Zealand’s premier long-distance cross-country skiing competitions and serves as a key leg on the international Worldloppet circuit.

While the main event spans 42 km, the 21 km race offered Bhavani a strategic platform to venture into long-distance racing and ski-marathon formats.