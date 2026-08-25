Tiger spotted on CCTV in Koppal; Forest Department prepares to capture it

HUBBALLI: A day after tiger presence was recorded on camera in Gangavati taluka of Koppal district, the forest department has begun preparing to capture it. An expert team from the Bandipur tiger Reserve is expected to be called in for the operation. The zoo staff at Hampi has been directed to be on alert with tranquilising equipment.

The tiger was being sighted in and around the Sanapur area for the last three months but there were no visual records. On Sunday night the tiger footage was captured by one of the CCTVs installed by the forest department. After which additional forest staff and police personnel have been put on job to ensure no conflict takes place with the wandering tiger.

Senior forest officials held discussions near Virupapur Gadde in Gangavathi taluka on Monday regarding the operation to capture the tiger. The tiger was spotted near Survey No. 1 close to Anegundi in Gangavathi taluka. Although villagers had earlier reported seeing the tiger, but frequently forest officials had ignored the reports.

However, the officials have now taken note of the situation and are preparing to launch an operation. As part of this, a meeting was held with senior officials at Virupapur Gadde.