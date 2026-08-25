Viral trekking video prompts strict warning from Kodagu Forest Department

MADIKERI: The Forest Department is cracking down on unauthorised commercial trekking in Kodagu’s sensitive forest areas. In a recent press release, officials warned travel agents and tour operators against promoting illegal trek spots, stating that violators will face stringent legal action.

The department's warning follows a viral social media post highlighting a trek in the Peruru region near Napoklu, where Neelakurunji flowers are in full bloom.

The statement from the department confirms promotion of commercial mass trekking being done online, targeting sensitive zones around Nelji, Perur, and surrounding areas known for unique flora Strobilanthes Spp. Aka Neelakurunji and natural water bodies.

Officials clarified that these lands are protected forests and serve as vital wildlife habitats frequented by wild elephants. The department cautioned that trespassing beyond private property into reserve forests is a punishable offense under the Karnataka Forest Act, 1963.

Activities such as damaging sensitive shola grassland ecosystems, trampling local flora and flying unauthorised drones are strictly prohibited under current wildlife conservation laws.

Given the extreme danger of human-elephant conflict, organizers and operators will be held directly liable under civil and criminal law for any injuries, loss of life, or untoward incidents. Violators will also be reported to district authorities for administrative sanctions.