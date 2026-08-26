BJP plans 170-km padayatra seeking Nagendra’s resignation

BENGALURU: A day after the Karnataka legislature session was cut short amid opposition protests demanding the resignation of Planning and Statistics Minister B Nagendra, the BJP announced a 10-day, 170 km padayatra from September 1 to press its demand for the minister’s resignation.

The padayatra demanding “Nagendra’s resignation and highlighting failures of the DK Shivakumar government” will start from Raichur and end in Ballari, state BJP president BY Vijayendra told media persons in Bengaluru.

The BJP leader said that its NDA alliance partner, Janata Dal (Secular), is also supporting the padayatra. On September 1, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi will inaugurate the padayatra, and senior BJP and JDS leaders, including Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, will attend the rally on September 10.

Vijayendra said the Shivakumar government is yet to take off and it has failed to provide relief to farmers in distress due to drought and failed to create employment opportunities. The BJP leader alleged Shivakumar’s interests and priorities revolve around real estate development, including Bidadi township, the second airport in Kanakapura, and taking over the NICE project. The CM is not interested in development of the state, providing relief to farmers, schemes for the poor, or creating employment for youngsters, he alleged.

The session was cut short to avoid discussion on the drought situation, problems faced by people in north Karnataka, the Karnataka Public Service Commission scam, farmers’ protest against Bidadi township, NICE, and various other issues, he said.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka said that after they announced a day-and-night dharna demanding the minister’s resignation, the Congress government cut short the session out of fear. He said although the opposition was ready to discuss all issues, the Congress was not prepared.