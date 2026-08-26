Chief Minister Shivakumar urges CEC to extend SIR in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has written to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar seeking more time and strict adherence to procedures during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state amid concerns over a large number of voters facing possible exclusion.

Shivakumar said nearly 1.08 crore of the state’s 5.54 crore electors have been placed under the Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate and Others (ASDDO) category, while about 43.8 lakh voters are expected to receive notices over “logical discrepancies” or absence of a link to the 2002 electoral roll. He said around 1.5 crore voters could face deletion unless they submit claims for continuation or fresh inclusion.

The CM urged the ECI to extend the period for filing claims and objections, ensure ward committee meetings in urban areas and gram sabhas in rural areas to identify errors in the draft rolls.

He also urged the EC to provide at least three to four weeks for electors facing verification to submit documents. He sought appointment of additional electoral registration officers and district election officers to handle the expected workload. “The unrealistic deadlines and inadequate manpower could result in errors and unfair exclusions,” he said.

“The proposed period of roughly 45 days for issuing notices and disposing of cases concerning ‘logical discrepancies’ and the absence of a link to the 2002 roll is highly compressed.