Drought pushes up sugar and onion prices in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Prevailing drought conditions in Karnataka have pushed up the wholesale prices of sugar and onion rates by an average of Rs 15 in Karnataka.

Speaking to The New Indian Express Ramesh Chandra Lahoti, Advisor of Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC), said that the wholesale rates of sugar have gone up continuously in the month of August from Rs 45 to Rs 63 at present.

He attributed the increase to the drought condition in the state due to deficit rainfall during monsoon, while adding that the demand due to ethanol and festive season is increasing but the supply has fallen due to poor harvest. Lahoti also added that the next year’s harvest also will be affected due to less sowing that happened now.

The onion prices have risen sharply in the past 20 days, with the commodity now selling at Rs 40-50, compared to Rs 20-30 earlier. B Ravishankar, Secretary of Bengaluru Potato and Onion Merchant Association, said the increase has been attributed to inadequate rainfall and drought conditions affecting cultivation in Karnataka. The new crop is normally expected from late August through December, but delayed rains have affected sowing and crop growth.

Ravishankar also said, “This year there is less rain and there is a problem due to drought. Those who depend on rain have not been able to grow their crops properly.”

Farmers who depended on rainfall have seen seeds fail in some areas, while those able to sow are facing uncertainty over yields. If rains improve, the crop could take about a month to mature; otherwise, losses are likely.