Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot suspends Karnataka Public Service Commission chairman again

BENGALURU: Following state cabinet’s “aid and advice”, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has suspended Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) Chairman Shivashankarappa S Sahukar until further orders from the President of India. Sahukar had been accused of using a fake income certificate to secure a job for his daughter.

The governor’s secretariat said on Tuesday that the suspension was ordered under Article 317(2) of the Constitution.

According to a press release issued by Lok Bhavan, the governor has also directed the senior most member of the KPSC to act as chairman until further orders.

The governor had on July 13 suspended Sahukar, but the Karnataka High Court on August 18 set aside the order on the grounds that the action lacked the “aid and advice of the state cabinet”. On August 21, the cabinet resolved to recommend penal action against Sahukar, deciding to place him under suspension.

The Enforcement Directorate also recently searched multiple locations linked to Sahukar, including his home and office, as part of a probe into the allegations.

Candidates being questioned, seized OMR sheets sent to FSL

Officers attached to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) searched the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) office near Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday, in connection with the probe into irregularities in the veterinary officers’ recruitment.

The team, led by SP Raghavendra Hegde, searched the KPSC office, questioned some KPSC staff and also went through documents pertaining to the veterinary officers’ recruitment posts.

CID had issued notices to all 329 candidates who appeared for the veterinary officer examinations to appear before investigating officers for questioning. The officers are in the process of questioning the candidates and their statements are being recorded. Nearly 658 OMR sheets that were seized from the 329 candidates have already been sent to the Forensics Science Laboratory (FSL) for verification and matching of carbon sheets with the OMR sheets.