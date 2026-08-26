Karnataka: Rain lashes Kukke Subrahmanya, river overflows, bridge submerged

MANGALURU: Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Dakshina Kannada district on Tuesday, causing flooding and submergence of the Adi Subrahmanya Temple in Subrahmanya.

Subrahmanya recorded 76.8 mm of rainfall, while Sullia received 77 mm in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday.

Following more than an hour of heavy rain, the Darpana Theertha River overflowed and entered the premises of the Adi Subramanya Temple. The swift flow of water forced devotees who had come for darshan to remain inside the temple and move to elevated areas for some time.

Locals said this was the first time they had witnessed water flowing through the Darpana Theertha River with such intensity.

Heavy rainfall also caused flooding at the residences of Prasanna Bhat and Shekar Bhat in Noochila village in Subramanya. A compound wall belonging to Subamma at Kallapane collapsed, partially damaging an adjoining house.

Water levels in major rivers also rose following the heavy rainfall. The Nethravathi River was flowing at 5.950 metres at Bantwal and 25.8 metres at Uppinangady, while the Kumaradhara River reached 79.585 metres. Meanwhile, a bridge at Punchathar under the Kaaniyoor Gram Panchayat was submerged.