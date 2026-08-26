Karnataka's food safety department gives 15 days to businesses to rectify lapses

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Food Safety and Drugs Administration Department has directed all food business operators (FBOs) across the state to strictly comply with food safety, hygiene and sanitation measures, following non-compliance observed during a recent special inspection drive.

The department has given a 15-days deadline to rectify deficiencies identified during inspections. Re-inspections will be conducted after the deadline, and legal action will be initiated if violations continue, the advisory reads.

The advisory requires all FBOs to possess valid FSSAI licences or registrations and comply with the conditions of their licences. Businesses have been directed to ensure that only safe and wholesome food is prepared, stored and sold, while expired, spoiled, contaminated or doubtful food products must be immediately segregated and disposed of.

Operators have also been instructed to procure raw material from reliable sources and verify batch numbers, manufacturing and expiry dates. Kitchens, storage areas and food-contact surfaces must be kept clean and damaged infrastructure repaired, it added.