Karnataka's food safety department gives 15 days to businesses to rectify lapses

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Food Safety and Drugs Administration Department has directed all food business operators (FBOs) across the state to strictly comply with food safety, hygiene and sanitation measures, following non-compliance observed during a recent special inspection drive.
The department has given a 15-days deadline to rectify deficiencies identified during inspections. Re-inspections will be conducted after the deadline, and legal action will be initiated if violations continue, the advisory reads.
The advisory requires all FBOs to possess valid FSSAI licences or registrations and comply with the conditions of their licences. Businesses have been directed to ensure that only safe and wholesome food is prepared, stored and sold, while expired, spoiled, contaminated or doubtful food products must be immediately segregated and disposed of.
Operators have also been instructed to procure raw material from reliable sources and verify batch numbers, manufacturing and expiry dates. Kitchens, storage areas and food-contact surfaces must be kept clean and damaged infrastructure repaired, it added.
The department has also stressed pest control and proper temperature management for perishable items such as milk, meat, eggs and prepared food. Food handlers must maintain personal hygiene, wear clean protective clothing and wash their hands properly, it read.
The advisory further mandates the use of safe water and ice, compliance with packaged-food labelling requirements and proper food-waste disposal. Food handlers must receive food safety and hygiene training, while businesses must maintain records of procurement, storage, cleaning, pest control and staff training. Continued violations after re-inspection will invite action under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, the advisory warned.