Man can’t command wife to do chores at home: Karnataka High Court

BENGALURU: Anyone, including a husband, cannot command and demand any female, including his wife, to do household activities and to look after his parents, observed the Karnataka High Court, dismissing a revision petition filed by a man.

The court further said household activities have to be shared by men and women equally. If the parents have to be looked after, the primary duty vests upon the son or daughter as the case may be, but not the son-in-law or daughter-in-law. Looking after the in-laws should be a voluntary act and not by force, it stated.

Justice Chillakur Sumalatha made the observations while passing the order dismissing the revision petition filed by the husband (36), working as a coolie in Bengaluru. He had challenged an order passed by the family court in November 2025, asking him to pay Rs 9,000 as maintenance to his wife (33), staying at a village in Tumakuru district with his minor daughter.

The husband contended that he and his wife lived happily for about six months of marriage. But after that, his wife changed her attitude towards his father and mother. He contended that she did not look after his parents and failed to do household work. Also, she went to her parents’ home without his or his parents’ permission, he alleged.

The court observed that these averments will make anyone feel as if the husband, as an employer, employed the wife to do household chores and to look after his parents. His version that his wife left to her parents’ house without his and his parents’ permission reveals the mindset of the husband and exhibits his desire to command and control the behaviour and wishes of his wife, it added.