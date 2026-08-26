No action until relief decision: Government to Karnataka High Court

BENGALURU: The state government on Tuesday gave an undertaking before the Karnataka High Court that no steps would be taken before the awards are passed under the provisions of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, for the Bidadi Integrated Township Project.

Going a step further, Advocate General (AG) K Shashikiran Shetty submitted before Justice R Nataraj, before whom a batch of petitions filed by Girijamma and several others challenging the legality of the acquisition of the agricultural land situated at Vaderahalli and other villages in Bidadi, that after the award is passed, it will be placed before the court and thereafter steps will be taken.

Meanwhile, the high court stayed the investigation in connection with the FIR registered against six farmers on charges of attempted murder for protesting with brooms and preventing officials from conducting a survey of their lands.