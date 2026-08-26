Some used monsoon session to score brownie points: Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman Saleem

BENGALURU: Legislative Council Chairman Saleem Ahmed said he conducted the recent House proceedings impartially and in line with the Constitution, but expressed regret that some opposition members used the House for point-scoring rather than substantive debate.

In a press briefing on his maiden session in the chair, Ahmed said that the Council held free discussions on pressing issues— drought, drinking water shortage and farmers’ distress— with the State Government responding to concerns, though he felt the opposition did not make full use of this opportunity.

Ahmed recalled seeking cooperation from opposition members on August 17 for smooth conduct of business, but the session was adjourned within 10 minutes after an uproar over the Hanur shootout incident. He held talks with senior members, including Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, Ravi Kumar, CT Ravi, Yathindra Siddaramaiah and BK Hariprasad. The bigger flashpoint was BJP’s demand for Planning and Statistics Minister B Nagendra’s resignation, which triggered a walkout and repeated disruptions, including during Question Hour.