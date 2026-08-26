Tiger’s return in Karnataka's Koppal revives archives of hunting, habitat loss

KOPPAL: The return of a young male tiger to Kishkinda hills in Gangavathi taluk of Koppal may have surprised many. But the historic records and district archives prove the rich presence of tigers and other carnivores in the forests of Koppal and Ballari.

It was late 1950s, after the construction of Tungabhadra dam the tiger corridor that existed between the eastern corridor to western corridor connecting Shrishailam and Shivamogga was cut off. A small population of tigers kept thriving in Koppal and Sandur for the next two decades.

These tigers were either hunted down by the royal family members in game events and local hunters. After the wildlife protection laws came into action in 1972, there was no such hunting reported in these areas. The last tiger in this region was shot during a game in the Elugudda area near Sanapur of Koppal.

Recalling the hunting years, Indrajit Ghorpade, founder of Deccan Conservation Foundation of Koppal and member of Ghorphade Clan of Gajendraghad and Sandur, said royal guests from other provinces used to visit Sandur and Gangavathi for hunting.