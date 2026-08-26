Woman jumps into Shivamogga's Tunga river with Three kids

SHIVAMOGGA: A 28-year-old woman jumped into Tunga River, Shivamogga, from a railway bridge with her three children on Monday around 7.15 pm following a marital dispute. While the public managed to rescue the woman and her 11-month-old baby, firefighter search operations remained underway for the other two children.

The rescued woman and her 11-month-old infant have been treated at McGann Teaching District Hospital, and both the mother and the infant are doing well. The other two children are two girls who were aged four years and six years, sources said.

As it was already dark, the firefighters were not able to carry out the search operations further on Monday evening.

The woman, out of guilt, pleaded with the firefighters and the locals to save her other two children from drowning. The firefighters resumed the search operations from Tuesday morning and carried out the search till it got dark in the evening.

The woman, Bhavani, was a resident of Hosur in Chitradurga. Her husband was an excavator operator. After having a dispute with her husband, she walked out of the house along with her three children, police said. A case is yet to be registered.