27 fishers rescued from sinking boat in Udupi

UDUPI: A fishing boat carrying 27 fishers sank in the Arabian Sea off the Gangolli coast in Udupi district on Wednesday afternoon after being battered by rough waves. All the fishermen were rescued safely in a swift operation led by the Coastal Security Police (CSP).

According to the police, the fishing boat Sri Balanjaneya had departed from the Gangolli Manganese Jetty for fishing.

At around 3.30 pm, when the vessel was about three nautical miles off the Gangolli sea mouth, powerful waves ripped off a plank of the boat, causing seawater to gush in rapidly. On receiving information, police rushed to the spot aboard fishing boats and shifted all 27 fishers from the sinking vessel to the rescue boats.