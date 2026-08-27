Ailing tigress rescued in Bandipur Tiger Reserve

MYSURU/BENGALURU: Forest personnel of Bandipur Tiger Reserve (BTR) rescued a 12-year-old tigress lying exhausted near Judugatte Lake in Maddur Colony of Maddur Wildlife Zone, in Gundlupet sub-division on Tuesday evening. The tigress, aged between 10 and 12 years, was found lying near the lake.

A team of forest officials successfully darted and captured the big cat and took her to Koorgalli Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre in Mysuru for further treatment under the supervision of departmental veterinary officers. “She was sighted immobile, exhausted and injured. She had injuries on her body which were 7-10 days old and were infected and infested with maggots,” foresters said.

When staffers reached the spot to capture the tigress, she was surrounded by locals who also complained of a cattle kill. But whether the tigress consumed the animal is yet to be checked. BTR staffers said based on the health of the tigress and technical committee report, a decision will be taken whether to release her back into the wild or keep her in the rehabilitation centre.

Senior forest officials said that after the death of tigers and humans around BTR last year and the closure of safari in two prime tiger reserves, foresters have been capturing and relocating tigers and leopards wherever reports or complaints of sightings near human habitation are being reported.

“The number of animals coming close to human habitation is increasing and all efforts are being made to capture and relocate them,” the official said.