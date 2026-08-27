Decision on declaring drought after discussion in next cabinet meet: Karnataka Deputy CM

BENGALURU: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Wednesday said that the State Government has received a ground-truthing report from 102 taluks and a decision on declaring drought will be taken after discussing it in the next cabinet meeting.

Speaking to media persons in Bengaluru, the DyCM said they are reviewing the situation every week and that a drought will be declared based on all parameters set by the Union Government. He said BJP leaders had also visited drought-hit districts, but they did not discuss it during the recent session. Instead of discussing crop loss, drinking water scarcity and other issues, the opposition resorted to politics during the session, he said.

On Siddaramaiah’s remarks, Parameshwara said that at the time of his resignation, the former Chief Minister told the high command to make him CM, but the high command did not consider it. After that, the former CM asked the party central leaders to make him DyCM, he said. Siddaramaiah had stated that the high command wanted to make four to five DyCMs, but he had insisted on making only Dr Parameshwara the DyCM.

CM DK Shivakumar may discuss the developments in the state with the party high command during his visit to the national capital on Thursday and take a decision, he said. He was responding to a question on speculations over minister B Nagendra’s resignation. He said Nagendra’s name is not in any chargesheet. The cabinet will discuss and decide on the CBI seeking the Governor’s permission to prosecute the minister. he said, adding that the BJP is planning to take out a padayatra on the issue for political reasons.