Karnataka: Bodies of mother and her five children found in Vijayapura tank

VIJAYAPURA: Six bodies, including that of five children, were found at Bhutanal tank on the outskirts of Vijayapura city on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Shobha Mallikarjuna Jalageri (35) of Toravi Shanti Nagar and her five children — Vidya (15), Suvarna (13), Tipparaya (12), Sanika (10) — and another child Vikash (6).

Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi said the incident came to light after the family members reported Shobha and the children missing. A missing person case was registered at the Vijayapura Rural police station on Monday after Shobha’s husband Mallikarjun Bhimasi Jalageri filed a complaint, stating that she had left home along with the children.

The bodies of Shobha and the children were subsequently found in Bhutanal tank, which falls under the jurisdiction of Adarsh Nagar police station. Local residents who noticed the bodies floating near the edge of the lake alerted the police.

Fire and Emergency Services personnel reached the spot and retrieved the bodies. The bodies were sent to BLDE Hospital for postmortem.

The police are investigating the circumstances leading to the deaths and are examining all angles. While preliminary information points to drowning, the exact circumstances leading to the deaths remain unclear.