Karnataka: Gajapayana sets tone for Dasara 2026

MYSURU: The grand Gajapayana of the first batch of Dasara elephants was flagged off at Veeranahosahalli on Wednesday, marking the formal beginning of preparations for the world-famous Mysuru Dasara celebrations.

Urban Development Minister Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah performed the traditional puja and offered phalathamboola to the Dasara elephant squad at Veeranahosahalli, on the outskirts of the Nagarahole Tiger Reserve in Hunsur taluk, between 10am and 10.28am during the auspicious Tula Lagna. He later flagged off the elephants’ journey to Mysuru.

The first batch comprises nine elephants – Mahendra, Srikanta, Lakshmi, Ekalavya, Dhananjaya, Gopi, Kaveri, Prashantha and Srirama. The decorated elephants were accorded a traditional welcome amid much fanfare, with hundreds of villagers and tribals from neighbouring hamlets gathering to witness the ceremony.

The elephants were transported in specially arranged trucks to Mysuru and will initially be housed at Aranya Bhavan. They will stay there for two days before entering the palace on August 28 in a traditional ceremony.

Farewell to Abhimanyu

The Gajapayana ceremony also witnessed an emotional farewell to veteran Dasara elephant Abhimanyu, who has been relieved from active Dasara duties after a long service due to his age. The 60-year-old tusker participated in the Mysuru Dasara festivities for 25 years and carried the 750-kg golden howdah during the Jamboo Savari on six occasions.