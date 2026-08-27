Karnataka High Court junks charges against Kodagu homestay owner

BENGALURU: Noting that a criminal trial cannot be permitted to become the punishment where the law does not disclose the crime, the High Court on Wednesday quashed the charge sheet filed against the owner of a homestay in Kodagu where a US citizen was allegedly raped by a housekeeper.

The victim registered the FIR with Kutta police station six days after the alleged incident that occurred on April 12, 2026.

The owner of the homestay moved the High Court, challenging the charge sheet filed against him on June 7, which is pending before the trial court at Ponnampet in Kodagu district under Section 239 of the BNS and Sections 7 and 14 of the Foreigners Act, 1946, which was repealed with effect from September 1, 2025.

“The prosecution against the petitioner suffers from a two-fold statutory infirmity. The charge under Sections 7 read with 14 of the Foreigners Act is sought to be laid under an enactment which stood repealed. The charge under Section 239 of the BNS fares no better, for the very legal duty whose breach constitutes the foundation of that offence is absent concerning the petitioner,” said Justice M Nagaprasanna while allowing the petition filed by the homestay owner.

The court said when the alleged act took place, the Foreigners Act, 1946 itself was repealed, and the question of alleging offences under Sections 7 and 14 of the Act does not arise. Neither Section 36(2) of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, nor Section 6 of the General Clauses Act can perform the legislative alchemy of reviving those repealed penal provisions to govern an act committed several months after their repeal.