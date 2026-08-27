Karnataka: Onion price soars in, may touch Rs 100 by Ganesha festival next month

SHIVAMOGGA: Onion prices may touch the Rs 100-per-kg mark within the next month, or by the time of the Gowri Ganesha festival next month. The prices have surged from Rs 25 per kg to Rs 50 per kg in the wholesale market, while retail outlets are currently selling them for around Rs 65 per kg. Even though the Central government has taken several measures to regulate prices, they do not appear to have the desired effect.

Wholesale onion merchant Manohara Gowda told TNIE, “The quantity of onions procured by the Central government will not be sufficient to meet public demand, as the volume purchased is very small. Due to deficient rainfall, there will be no fresh arrivals from the state’s major onion-growing areas. This is also likely to contribute to a further increase in prices by the time of the Gowri Ganesha festival.”

Gowda said excessive rainfall in some onion-growing areas of Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region also reduced crop yields.

Onions are cultivated in Gadag, Vijayapura, Bagalkote, parts of Chitradurga and Chikkamagaluru districts in Karnataka. However, during this monsoon, growers could not cultivate onions at the usual scale because of inadequate rainfall.