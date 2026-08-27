Kharge seeks PM’s assistance for Nepal flood victims, says no file on Karnataka Cabinet changes

KALABURAGI: AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, has expressed his condolences for the loss of hundreds of lives in flash floods in Nepal.

Speaking to the press on his arrival at the Kalaburagi airport on Thursday, Mallikarjun Kharge said none could prevent such natural disasters. It is the duty of everybody to help the people who are facing problems due to the flash floods in Nepal.

Kharge said that he would be writing a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide necessary assistance, including compensation to the next of kin of the deceased, not only to the people of Karnataka but also to all the people of the country who were facing problems due to flash floods in Nepal.

The AICC president further said that in the letter, he would urge the Prime Minister of India to lend a helping hand to the Nepal government also, as it is a friendly country and lakhs of pilgrims from India visit Nepal every year.

About Karnataka Politics

When a journalist drew the attention of the AICC President to strong rumours of dropping a minister from the Karnataka Cabinet and including some others in the Cabinet, Kharge said that he did not know about dropping or including anybody in the Karnataka Cabinet. If the media had any information, it could share it with him.

Kharge further said that as he is the AICC President, the files of appointment or dropping of ministers in Congress-ruled states have to come to him for his assent. So far, he has not received such a file from Karnataka. “If any development happens, I will telephone you,” was the reply to the scribes.