MLA rides bike without helmet in Karnataka's Haveri, pays fine

HAVERI: Ranebennur MLA Prakash Koliwad has been fined for violating traffic rules by riding a motorcycle without wearing a helmet.

Following criticism on social media, the police issued him a notice, after which the MLA admitted his mistake and paid the fine.

MLA Koliwad had ridden a motorcycle without wearing a helmet during a bike rally organised as part of the distribution of computer labs to government high schools by SHE for Society. Visuals of the incident went viral on social media, drawing criticism.

Netizens had questioned the police after the Haveri district police had started fining motorists for not wearing helmets through the CCTVs and traffic signal cameras.

When the photographs and videos of rally led by MLA Koliwad went viral, they started asking questions.

“Several times the political leaders ignore traffic rules during bike rallies and public function. Alert netizens notice such practices and inform the police. The police has done their duty. Rules are same for all,” said the police.

Reacting to the incident, MLA Prakash Koliwad said, “The police department has issued me a notice.

I respect it. I made a mistake and have admitted it. I have also paid the fine imposed on me.”