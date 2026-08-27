Unfortunate that educated people still follow casteism: Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Expressing concern over persistent social prejudices, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah remarked that it is truly unfortunate that educated individuals continue to practice casteism and adhere to blind superstitions instead of developing scientific temper.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Shudra Seva Samsthe, an organisation advocating social equality and rational thinking, in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Siddaramaiah stated that the four-tier caste system was deliberately created, depriving the “Shudra community of literacy, culture, and opportunities for centuries”. He emphasised that building an egalitarian society envisioned in the Constitution by reformers like the Buddha, Basavanna, and Dr BR Ambedkar is impossible unless the current generation sheds superstitions and adopts rationality.

He pointed out that the anti-superstition law enacted during his tenure remains inadequately implemented largely because educated people still practice orthodoxy. He urged all backward classes to unite, noting that state guarantee schemes actively aid inequality eradication.

Samsthe president BR Ramegowda, convenor Muralidhar Halappa and others were present.