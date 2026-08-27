Will call 1-day session to pass resolution against Kasturirangan: CM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday said that he will convene a special one-day session of the Legislature to pass a resolution rejecting the 7th draft notification of the Centre on Dr K Kasturirangan report on Western Ghats, signalling a fresh confrontation with the Centre over the proposed declaration of Ecologically Sensitive Areas (ESAs).
Addressing the media at his home office ‘Krishna’, Shivakumar said that the issue would be discussed in the next cabinet meeting and, if necessary,the State Government would convene a special session of the Legislature to adopt a resolution and send it to the Centre.The CM maintained that Karnataka had already opposed the proposal through a cabinet decision when Siddaramaiah was CM in September, 2024.
But the Centre had ignored it and proceeded with the seventh draft notification,Shivakumar said.
Implementation of the Kasturirangan recommendations would affect the livelihood and development prospects of people across 10 Karnataka districts, 33 taluks and 1,449 villages covering 20,668 sq km,he said.He argued that declaring the region an eco-sensitive area could impose restrictions on agriculture, infrastructure and development activities.
“The Kasturirangan report cannot be accepted,”he asserted, adding that Karnataka would once again strongly communicate its objections to the Union Government.
Drought-hit taluks
Shivakumar also said that the State Government had received a scientific assessment of drought conditions and that the list of drought-hit taluks would be officially announced by Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara either on Wednesday or Thursday. He accused the Opposition of failing to raise issues concerning drought, irrigation and the problems faced by farmers during the Assembly session, alleging that it was more interested in politics.
On SIR
On the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls,CM DK Shivakumar said that the State Government would work to ensure that no eligible voter loses the right to vote.
He said more than 1 crore names were not currently reflected in the voter lists and that notices were being issued to more than 45 lakh people. The government would facilitate documents such as permanent residence and caste certificates wherever required, he said.
He also urged the Election Commission of India to conduct meetings at booth level and publicly read out the voter lists so that people could verify their entries.
7 lakh enrolled for Bharat Jodo Yuva Sangha
Shivakumar informed that around 7 lakh youths aged between 16 and 35 had already enrolled online for Bharat Jodo Yuva Sanghas. Offline membership is now open, he said.
The initiative will promote the slogans “No to Drugs, Yes to Sports” and “No to Drugs, Yes to Cultural Activities”, while encouraging young people from different communities to participate together, he claimed.
Patil launches 600cr R&D facility of Korean firm
Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil inaugurated a manufacturing and research and development facility set up by South Korean manufacturer DN Solutions at a cost of Rs 600 crore at the Kundana General Industrial Area in Devanahalli.
“The agreement with DN Solutions, a leading machine-tool manufacturer, was signed two years ago during my visit to (South) Korea. It is a significant achievement that the manufacturing and R&D facilities have been completed within such a short period. It is particularly noteworthy that both facilities have been established at the same location,” Patil said. Patil said a dedicated industrial park for Korean companies would be developed in Karnataka on the lines of the Japan Tools Park near Tumakuru, the location of which would be decided at a later stage.