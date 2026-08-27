Will call 1-day session to pass resolution against Kasturirangan: CM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday said that he will convene a special one-day session of the Legislature to pass a resolution rejecting the 7th draft notification of the Centre on Dr K Kasturirangan report on Western Ghats, signalling a fresh confrontation with the Centre over the proposed declaration of Ecologically Sensitive Areas (ESAs).

Addressing the media at his home office ‘Krishna’, Shivakumar said that the issue would be discussed in the next cabinet meeting and, if necessary,the State Government would convene a special session of the Legislature to adopt a resolution and send it to the Centre.The CM maintained that Karnataka had already opposed the proposal through a cabinet decision when Siddaramaiah was CM in September, 2024.

But the Centre had ignored it and proceeded with the seventh draft notification,Shivakumar said.

Implementation of the Kasturirangan recommendations would affect the livelihood and development prospects of people across 10 Karnataka districts, 33 taluks and 1,449 villages covering 20,668 sq km,he said.He argued that declaring the region an eco-sensitive area could impose restrictions on agriculture, infrastructure and development activities.

“The Kasturirangan report cannot be accepted,”he asserted, adding that Karnataka would once again strongly communicate its objections to the Union Government.

Drought-hit taluks

Shivakumar also said that the State Government had received a scientific assessment of drought conditions and that the list of drought-hit taluks would be officially announced by Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara either on Wednesday or Thursday. He accused the Opposition of failing to raise issues concerning drought, irrigation and the problems faced by farmers during the Assembly session, alleging that it was more interested in politics.

On SIR

On the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls,CM DK Shivakumar said that the State Government would work to ensure that no eligible voter loses the right to vote.