Won’t permit use of park land by private players: CM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday rejected the allegations of the opposition that the State Government’s proposal to permit limited use of park land by passing a Bill in the legislature was intended to benefit the Adani group.
The Karnataka Government Parks (Preservation) (Amendment) Bill, 2026 was passed in the recent monsoon session of the legislature.
He said the provision was aimed at facilitating essential public works, particularly road widening, within the legal framework. Acquiring private land for such projects could entail compensation at twice the land value or payment through TDR, he said.
“There is no question of allowing anybody to use it for private purposes,” the CM said, asserting that his government was not permitting construction of buildings in parks.
“There is a thought of using land legally for development works that will benefit the public, including road widening. We will not allow private parties. During the previous governments, they (BJP) gave it to their party and activists? Look at the park near our residence in Sadashivnagar,” he hit back at critics.
On reports concerning Lalbagh Botanical Garden in Bengaluru, he said the iconic garden would not be adversely affected and that only a small portion on one side could potentially be used temporarily for public works or machinery.
The State Government has identified more than 5,000 acres across areas, including Turahalli forest, Thottikallu falls, BM Kaval forest, Basavantha, Mandur and Jyothipura for developing new green spaces, Shivakumar said.
He also said the government was preparing a long-term plan to protect Bengaluru’s water security by conserving major water bodies, including Hesaraghatta, Bettadakote, Hosakote, Yele Mallappa Shetty, Bannerghatta , Bagalur, and Byramangala Lakes.
The Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), Lake Development Authority, Minor Irrigation Department and Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) have been asked to prepare a coordinated report on preventing encroachments and sewage inflow, improving water storage and increasing groundwater recharge. The objective is to protect Bengaluru’s water resources for the next 25 years, he said.
On allegations made by Steel and Heavy Industries Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy that Shivakumar had been attempting to take over the NICE project personally, the latter dismissed it saying that he did not want to respond to the former’s repeated attacks. “I think he is trying to take it over. I think he may be a part of that, I don’t know about it. What information he has, I don’t know, I think... He may be trying to take over it. Let him enjoy it,” Shivakumar quipped.
The CM also said he had no detailed information about allegations of illegal phone tapping during Kumaraswamy’s tenure, allegedly of a vokkaliga religious head, and would seek more information. “ I was in Tihar Jail and read about it in the newspaper,” he said.
POLLS TO GBA, LOCAL BODIES ON TIME: DKS
Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that the elections to all rural and urban local bodies including five city corporat-ions under GBA would have to be held by November-December. The State Government would write to the ECI to conduct the polls after completion of the SIR exercise, as delays could affect Central grants and funding, he reasoned. The CM said the discussions with MLAs over the past two days had covered drought, irrigation, development, welfare schemes, KGF mining land, ITI land, the proposed SIR exercise and the Kasturirangan report.