Won’t permit use of park land by private players: CM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday rejected the allegations of the opposition that the State Government’s proposal to permit limited use of park land by passing a Bill in the legislature was intended to benefit the Adani group.

The Karnataka Government Parks (Preservation) (Amendment) Bill, 2026 was passed in the recent monsoon session of the legislature.

He said the provision was aimed at facilitating essential public works, particularly road widening, within the legal framework. Acquiring private land for such projects could entail compensation at twice the land value or payment through TDR, he said.

“There is no question of allowing anybody to use it for private purposes,” the CM said, asserting that his government was not permitting construction of buildings in parks.

“There is a thought of using land legally for development works that will benefit the public, including road widening. We will not allow private parties. During the previous governments, they (BJP) gave it to their party and activists? Look at the park near our residence in Sadashivnagar,” he hit back at critics.

On reports concerning Lalbagh Botanical Garden in Bengaluru, he said the iconic garden would not be adversely affected and that only a small portion on one side could potentially be used temporarily for public works or machinery.

The State Government has identified more than 5,000 acres across areas, including Turahalli forest, Thottikallu falls, BM Kaval forest, Basavantha, Mandur and Jyothipura for developing new green spaces, Shivakumar said.

He also said the government was preparing a long-term plan to protect Bengaluru’s water security by conserving major water bodies, including Hesaraghatta, Bettadakote, Hosakote, Yele Mallappa Shetty, Bannerghatta , Bagalur, and Byramangala Lakes.