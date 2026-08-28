50,000 housing sites in each district, 5 lakh to be given by December: Deputy CM Parameshwara

BENGALURU: Deputy CM G Parameshwara on Thursday directed deputy commissioners to identify land for at least 50,000 housing sites in every district. He said in the first phase, at least 5 lakh sites should be distributed before December.

The DCM held a review meeting with Revenue department officials via video-conference with deputy commissioners. He directed officials to identify suitable land by September 15. “The land should have access to roads and water and be located close to villages,” he said. Priority in allotment would be given to vulnerable sections, including Dalits, backward classes, minorities, persons with disabilities, widows and sexual minorities.

Parameshwara also expressed concern over delays in declaring revenue villages. Of the target 10,896 villages, only 3,354 have been declared so far. He asked DCs to send pending proposals for preliminary notification within 15 days and complete final notifications without delay. He also directed officials to speed up registration of title deeds. Of 2.05 lakh title deeds distributed, around 1.55 lakh have been registered. He set September 30 as the deadline for completing the process.

On digitisation of land records, Parameshwara said work had been completed in 10 districts, while 21 districts are yet to finish it. Over 24.43 crore pages are still pending for digitisation. He also asked tahsildars to speed up disposal of pending bagair hukum applications. Of 14.37 lakh applications received, nearly 6.99 lakh are pending.