CBI Special Court sentences IT officer, CA in bribery case

BENGALURU: In a bribery case registered before 14 years ago, The Principal Special court for CBI cases sentenced Income Tax Officer V Nagaraj and Chartered Accountant Naginchand V Kincha to 3 years' of simple imprisonment.

The Principal Special Court fined Rs 3 lakh and Rs 2 lakh on Income Tax Officer V Nagaraj and Chartered Accountant Naginchand V Kincha respectively.

IT officer Nagaraj had demanded Rs 20 lakh from A K Halim, an income tax assessee, for reducing his taxable amount of Rs 80 lakh to Rs. 30 lakh. Nagaraj obtained a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from Halim, through Naginchand V Kincha, which was recovered from the possession at his office during the trap laid by the CBI on September 8, 2012.

“This court should bear in mind the expectation of the society to prevent corruption in the public office by providing prompt conviction and stern sentence”, said Judge Manjunath Sangreshi while sentencing Nagaraj and Kincha, who is now 73 years old.

The accused have been sentenced for the offences punishable under Section 120-B of IPC, under Section 7, 8 and 13(2) read with Section 13(1)(d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.