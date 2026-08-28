Dating app girl, male associates abduct man, rob Rs 3.75 lakh in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 33-year-old man from Kerala, who went to meet a girl at a pub on Neeladri Road after contacting her on a dating app, was allegedly kidnapped and robbed of nearly Rs 3.75 lakh on August 19.

The girl took Pranav (name changed), a resident of Terracon Layout off Hosur Main Road, in her car around 10 pm to an isolated place, where she stopped stating that she had to relieve herself. Meanwhile, her four male associates, who came there, dragged Pranav, a private firm employee, into their car and drove away. They stopped at different locations and withdrew the cash from ATM centres using his debit and credit cards.

The accused escaped after dropping him behind the Electronics City metro station around 10 am the next day.

Pranav filed a police complaint against the girl, who introduced herself to him as Poonam, and her four unidentified associates on Tuesday.

Poonam, who claimed to be a resident of Electronics City, called Pranav and asked him to meet her at the pub on Neeladri Road. Unaware of the trap, he went to the pub around 9.45 pm. Poonam, who came by a white car, picked Pranav stating that she had to go to a fuel station. But she drove him to the isolated place from where her associates kidnapped him.

“The accused after resetting the password of the victim’s credit card transferred money to their accounts. They also withdrew money using his debit card. We have some clues and efforts are on to nab the accused soon,” said a police officer.

A case of kidnap for ransom, extortion and criminal conspiracy has been registered against the accused in Hebbagodi police station.