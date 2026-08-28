Hanur encounter probe uncovers pangolin-smuggling network along Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border

MYSURU: The controversial encounter in Hanur forest, in which three suspected poachers were killed in an alleged exchange of fire with Karnataka forest personnel, is taking a fresh turn. Investigators, who are now probing different cases, have found a pangolin-smuggling network operating along the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border.

According to a highly-placed source in the investigation team, an alleged kingpin identified as Muniyandi, who is suspected of having built a network of hunters, handlers and couriers operating across the Chamarajanagar-Tamil Nadu border region, is behind this and this network allegedly extends beyond the local hunting of wildlife and involves the movement of pangolin scales and other remains towards foreign markets.

According to information emerging in connection with the Hanur investigation, Muniyandi is suspected to have acted as the principal link in a larger smuggling chain, using associates in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to procure pangolins and move their remains through concealed channels.

One of the individuals whose alleged links to the network are now under scrutiny is Robert Pinto Periyanayagan, described by investigators as being closely associated with Muniyandi.

Pinto, who holds an MSc degree, is suspected of having used his education and familiarity with handling and concealment of material to facilitate the illegal trade.

According to information available to investigators, Muniyandi allegedly instructed Pinto to receive and conceal pangolin remains after the animals were hunted. The remains were reportedly stored clandestinely in a water sump at Pinto’s residence, before being moved to other concealed locations for onward transportation.