Karnataka govt sets up cabinet sub-committee for education reforms

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has formed a Cabinet sub-committee to address student issues and recommend education reforms. Health Minister UT Khadar will chair the panel, with ministers Priyank Kharge, Basavaraj Rayareddy, Sharan Prakash Patil and Madhu Bangarappa as members. The committee will examine question paper leaks, education costs, infrastructure, employment-linked curriculum, student mental health and access to education. It will consult stakeholders and submit its report within one month.

The move comes in response to the ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ student movement by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, which seeks to bring fundamental changes to the education system. The CM has directed the committee to interact with students, hear their woes and aspirations, and recommend reforms to address the challenges faced by students and youth.

The sub-committee will focus on preventing question paper leaks and malpractice. It will also ensure fair and time-bound exams and recruitment. It is also expected to regulate private education fees and coaching centres, thus reducing the financial burden on students.