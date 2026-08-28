Karnataka govt’s ‘Shakti Scheme’a success, but RTCs await Rs 5,650 crore in dues

BENGALURU: Karnataka’s four state-run road transport corporations (RTCs) are collectively awaiting Rs 5,650.95 crore in dues under the Shakti scheme, which has recorded nearly 800 crore free journeys since its launch in June 2023, while the Finance Department has said there is no scope for additional funds to clear the pending dues.

According to a reply by Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh in the recently concluded Karnataka Legislative Council, the four corporations have incurred an expenditure of Rs 20,955.96 crore under the scheme between its launch on June 11, 2023, and July 31, 2026. Against this, the government has released Rs 15,305.01 crore, leaving a balance of Rs 5,650.95 crore.

The minister, in his written response, stated that the Transport Department had requested the Finance Department to clear the outstanding dues. However, the Finance Department stated that there was no scope for providing additional funds to clear the pending amount, as the government had already extended grants to the four transport corporations and made budgetary provisions for the Shakti scheme.

The response further said that funding under the Shakti Scheme is determined based on the schedules operated by the transport corporations.