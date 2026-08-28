Karnataka HC allows probe against legal metrology offical in DA case

During the search, cash amounting to Rs 25.13 lakh, apart from foreign currency, was found in the petitioner's possession, whereas his annual property returns declared cash holdings of Rs 15.60 lakh, the court noted.

The court noted that, according to the statement by the Lokayukta Police, four apartments were allegedly benami properties. However, the rents generated from the apartments were being received by Ali's daughter.

"Why should the daughters of the petitioner receive rents from properties which, on paper, belong to somebody else? It is precisely the kind of question which investigation must unravel," the court said.

"If this be the fulcrum of the allegation - emanating not from mere conjecture, but from a source report, followed by a preliminary enquiry, registration of the crime and thereafter a search was conducted. To describe this entire exercise as an eyewash would be to close one's eyes to the material that has emerged," the court added.

The court also noted that the principal explanation advanced for the gold found was that an engagement ceremony was being held at the petitioner's house and that relatives who had gathered for the occasion had brought their jewellery and kept it at the petitioner's residence.

"It may be so; it may not be so. But court cannot record this as a conclusion in exercise of jurisdiction under Section 528 of the BNSS. Who brought the gold; how much was brought; to whom did it belong; when was it brought; whether there exists material to demonstrate such ownership, etc., are questions to be answered by the investigation," the court added.