Minister HD Kumaraswamy, JDS leader Nikhil meet PM Modi in Delhi, discuss state politics

BENGALURU: Union minister HD Kumaraswamy and his son and JDS leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday and discussed various issues.

Meanwhile, Kumaraswamy’s decision to call an “emergency press conference’’ at 9.30am Friday has triggered speculation in Karnataka’s political corridors, with observers offering theories on what prompted the sudden announcement. Speculation has intensified following a flurry of high-profile meetings in New Delhi this week, involving the Kumaraswamy family.

Some political watchers have speculated that the press meet could be linked to minister Nagendra, suggesting that he should resign on Friday. Kumaraswamy may also look to claim credit for having “brought down” a key Congress figure.

However, others suggest the real trigger could be the Bidadi and NICE Road issue. Sources also indicate there is considerable unease within Congress ranks over the timing of the press conference. Sources suggest the Delhi engagements of both father and son, followed by the announcement of Friday’s press conference, are unlikely to be coincidental.