Nepal tragedy: Three Karnataka residents stranded but safe

BENGALURU: Three people from Karnataka are among a group of 23 persons stranded but reported safe, in Nepal and the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) following flash floods and related disruptions along the Nepal-Tibet border and adjoining areas, according to a Revenue department (disaster management) official. Helplines have been set up for assistance.
The State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said, flash floods in the region have resulted in loss of life and extensive damage to critical infrastructure, disrupting road connectivity and movement in several areas. The Karnataka government has stepped up efforts to identify and assist residents of the state stranded due to floods, landslides, road blockages and other disruptions.
CM DK Shivakumar, DCM and Revenue Minister G Parameshwara are closely monitoring the situation and are in constant touch with the Ministry of External Affairs and Resident Commissioner at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi, regarding the safety and welfare of Kannadigas in the affected areas, the release said.
The state has created a form to collect details of stranded persons, including their current location and status, contact details, travel or group details and information about tour operators. The information will be used to coordinate rescue, evacuation and other assistance with the MEA, Indian Embassy in Nepal, Indian Embassy in Beijing, other authorities and tour operators.
The SEOC is monitoring the situation round the clock, while dedicated teams constituted by the Resident Commissioner at Karnataka Bhavan are coordinating with the authorities concerned. The SEOC and Karnataka Bhavan are also in touch with the MEA’s Rapid Response Cells, Indian missions in Kathmandu and Beijing, and the integrated control room of the Ministry of Home Affairs.
CM SPEAKS TO MALLINATH
Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday spoke to Mallinath, a Karnataka native who survived the flash floods and disruptions in Nepal, through a video call and assured him that the state government was making efforts to assist Kannadigas affected by the disaster.
Shivakumar, who is currently on a visit to New Delhi, urged those stranded in the affected region not to panic or attempt to leave safe locations on their own. “Be courageous. Do not attempt to leave the safe place where you are staying. Our government is with you and we will respond to your difficulties,” the CM told Mallinath during the video call. The CM said the government was trying to establish contact with people from Karnataka who had travelled to Nepal and whose whereabouts or communication links had been disrupted following the disaster.
12 Kannadigas in Nepal safe amid natural disaster
Haveri: Twelve people from six families in Rattihalli town of Haveri district, who had travelled to Nepal on a tour, are presently safe despite the severe natural disaster in that country. They are expected to reach the Sonauli region of Nepal shortly. The Kannadigas travelling with the group said arrangements are being made for their return to Karnataka from there.
PM SHOULD PROVIDE AID TO VICTIMS’ KIN: KHARGE
Kalaburagi: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Thursday that he would write to PM Modi urging him to provide all the necessary assistance, including compensation to the next of kin of the deceased, not only to those from Karnataka but to everyone from the country, and lend a helping hand to Nepal.