Nepal tragedy: Three Karnataka residents stranded but safe

BENGALURU: Three people from Karnataka are among a group of 23 persons stranded but reported safe, in Nepal and the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) following flash floods and related disruptions along the Nepal-Tibet border and adjoining areas, according to a Revenue department (disaster management) official. Helplines have been set up for assistance.

The State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said, flash floods in the region have resulted in loss of life and extensive damage to critical infrastructure, disrupting road connectivity and movement in several areas. The Karnataka government has stepped up efforts to identify and assist residents of the state stranded due to floods, landslides, road blockages and other disruptions.

CM DK Shivakumar, DCM and Revenue Minister G Parameshwara are closely monitoring the situation and are in constant touch with the Ministry of External Affairs and Resident Commissioner at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi, regarding the safety and welfare of Kannadigas in the affected areas, the release said.

The state has created a form to collect details of stranded persons, including their current location and status, contact details, travel or group details and information about tour operators. The information will be used to coordinate rescue, evacuation and other assistance with the MEA, Indian Embassy in Nepal, Indian Embassy in Beijing, other authorities and tour operators.

The SEOC is monitoring the situation round the clock, while dedicated teams constituted by the Resident Commissioner at Karnataka Bhavan are coordinating with the authorities concerned. The SEOC and Karnataka Bhavan are also in touch with the MEA’s Rapid Response Cells, Indian missions in Kathmandu and Beijing, and the integrated control room of the Ministry of Home Affairs.