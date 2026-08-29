40-50 more taluks may get drought tag: Karnataka Dy CM Parameshwara

BENGALURU: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara, who also holds the revenue portfolio, said that the State Government may declare another 40 to 50 taluks drought-hit after a fresh review of the situation in 15 days.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Friday, Dr Parameshwara said that the State Government has already declared 101 taluks drought-hit following an assessment.

“A drought report will soon be submitted to the Union Government. Later, Central teams will visit Karnataka to assess the situation before drought relief is released,” he said. On waivi n g f a rm l o ans , Dr P a r a - meshwara said a nationwide loan waiver by the Centre would benefit farmers across the country.

He pointed out that drought conditions were prevailing in parts of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar as well. The Deputy CM said that he would urge the Centre to consider a nationwide farm loan waiver, similar to the major loan waiver announced by the Manmohan Singh government.