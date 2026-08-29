CM DK Shivakumar announces 50% hike in hardship allowance for police personnel

BENGALURU: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday announced a 50% increase in the hardship allowance for police personnel at the opening ceremony of the Comprehensive Capacity-Building One-Month Special Training Programme for the Karnataka State Police, conducted by the National Security Guard (NSG).

The NSG will train state police personnel in multiple specialised operational domains, including counter-terrorism interventions, counter-drone operations, unarmed combat, tactical driving, bomb disposal and others. Meanwhile, NSG commandos demonstrated multiple operations and skills at the Manekshaw Parade Ground, including close protection (VIP security), K9 (dog squad) operations and others.

After the demonstrations, addressing the event, the CM said, “The police who protect the people of the state should live a good life. So, the government has agreed to increase their hardship allowance by 50%, on the model of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

“Thanks to the NSG, which trains our police to protect us. Protecting good people and punishing bad people is also dharma. When there is unrest in society and law and order deteriorates, you come forward to protect the hones,” he said. “Karnataka police is the pride of the country. Our police are known for their efficiency, effectiveness and dedication to duty. True service is repaying the debt to the society in which we were born. Our police are the followers of the law and protectors of the law,” he said.