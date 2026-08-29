Identify five cities beyond Bengaluru for industrial growth: CM Shivakumar to officials

BENGALURU: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday directed officials to identify five cities outside Bengaluru for the industrial development “Beyond Bengaluru “ across the Karnataka.

Speaking at a review meeting of the Commerce and Industries Department, the CM said that the State Government aims to promote industries and create employment opportunities in various cities by offering special incentives and facilities to investors. He directed all the departments concerned to opt the single-window approval system for setting up industries.

Further, the CM said the system currently integrates 22 departments and 119 services. They are emphasising on digital and time-bound approvals. “Karnataka is in the ninth place in NITI Aayog’s investor-friendly index... officials must take steps to improve the state’s ranking,” he said. In the meeting, they also discussed measures being adopted by states such as Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh to attract investments.

Officials informed the CM that Karnataka has attracted investments worth Rs 5.58 lakh crore in the manufacturing sector over the last three years, ranking third in the country.

Mysuru, Mangaluru, Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad and Kalaburagi are being developed as Beyond Bengaluru industrial clusters. Officials also said that 80 CEOs were consulted under the “Manufacturing Manthan” initiative to further strengthen the manufacturing sector.